Montreal brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Colorado

Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -254, Canadiens +206; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 9-0-2 in home games and 17-1-6 overall. The Avalanche have a +46 scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 50 given up.

Montreal has a 13-7-3 record overall and a 7-2-2 record in road games. The Canadiens have committed 108 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has seven goals and 20 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.