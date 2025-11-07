Montreal and Utah hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Utah Mammoth (9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Utah Mammoth in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal has gone 4-1-1 in home games and 9-3-2 overall. The Canadiens serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

Utah has gone 5-4-0 in road games and 9-5 overall. The Mammoth have a 5-2-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 10 goals and six assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has eight goals and 10 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

