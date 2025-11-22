Montour’s OT winner carries Seattle past Pittsburgh, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Montour scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Montour scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Montour’s wrist shot from the left side beat Penguins’ goaltender Sergei Murashov and gave the Kraken their fourth win in their last five games.

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist to reach 200 points in the NHL, while Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots for the Kraken, who are 8-3-3 with points in 11 of their last 14 games.

Sidney Crosby scored his 13th goal and added an assist for Pittsburgh to become the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multipoint games. He’s two goals from tying Dave Andreychuk for 15th in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin scored on the power play to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 5:56 of the second period. He found a loose puck near the right post during a net-front scramble.

Beniers tied the game at 12:36 with a shot that beat Murashov under the crossbar.

Murashov made 18 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fifth time in six games. The Penguins have two wins in their last nine games after an 8-2-2 start.

Both teams scored their first goals from turnovers.

Marchment opened the scoring at 1:24 of the second period. He took a turnover by Penguins’ center Ben Kindel and beat Murashov to the blocker side with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

With 3:44 left in the period, Connor Dewar intercepted Grubauer’s clearing attempt along the wall and sent a quick centering pass to Crosby, who one-timed it into a partially open net.

Up next

Kraken: Close a four-game road trip Sunday at the New York Islanders.

Penguins: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night.

