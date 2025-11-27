Monaco’s confidence low ahead of PSG clash in French league

The time has come for Monaco to step up its game as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to the…

The time has come for Monaco to step up its game as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to the Principality this weekend.

Monaco has a squad packed with talent but already lags 10 points behind PSG , having lost five of its 13 league matches.

The lack of confidence within coach Sébastien Pocognoli’s side was clear on Wednesday, when Monaco drew 2-2 with Pafos in the Champions League, twice letting the lead slip.

The eight-time French champion has won only one of its past five matches across all competitions, with Pocognoli still struggling to find the right formula since replacing Adi Hütter in October.

“We have too many variations in character and it’s up to me to bring that under control,” Pocognoli said. “I’ve been working on it for a month. I’m trying to understand (the team), push it and stimulate it, it’s something that takes time.”

Monaco’s defense has been porous, having already conceded 25 league goals. It’s a worrying sign, especially with PSG coming to the Côte d’Azur on the back of a big 5-3 win against Tottenham.

Other key matchups

Still unbeaten at home, second-place Marseille hosts Toulouse as it seeks to extend its winning streak to four matches in all competitions.

Marseille’s confident club moto “Droit au But,” which translates as “Straight to Goal,” has been reflected in its performances this season. It has scored 10 goals in its past three outings. Toulouse sits 10th in the table.

Level on points with Marseille, two behind PSG, third-place Lens travels to Angers.

Players to watch

None of PSG’s five goals against Tottenham came from its forwards. Vitinha took on scoring duties with a hat trick.

The Portuguese midfielder, who finished third in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote, is essential to PSG. He has been involved in 13 goals this season — scoring five and providing eight assists.

“Vitinha is growing and the team also,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “He’s so special, so different. I’m very happy for him because he deserves that. He works so hard, shows such personality.”

Although he did not score in Marseille’s 2-1 win against Newcastle midweek, Mason Greenwood has been in scintillating form. He is the league’s top scorer with 10 goals and keeps creating chances with his flair and inspired attacking play. Will it be enough to earn him an England recall in time for the World Cup next year? That still looks unlikely, after his promising career and reputation took a blow when he was arrested in 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The case was later dropped.

Off the field

Toulouse player Aron Dønnum has been suspended for two matches by the league’s disciplinary committee for a controversial gesture toward Le Havre midfielder Simon Ebonog.

Dønnum was accused by Le Havre coach Didier Digard, following a 0-0 draw on Nov. 2., of making a racist gesture with his hand toward Ebonog, who is Black, after the players had an argument.

The disciplinary committee did not consider the gesture was racist but ruled that Dønnum’s behaviour had been “offensive.” His suspension will begin on Dec. 2, meaning he will still be eligible to play against Marseille.

