Moment of silence held for UPS crash victims before No. 14 Louisville hosts California

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A moment of silence was held before Saturday night’s game between No. 14 Louisville and California to honor victims of Tuesday’s crash of a UPS cargo plane at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The fiery crash occurred as the MD-11 jet bound for Honolulu attempted to take off from the airport, which is located about two miles away from the Cardinals’ stadium. The plane had been cleared for takeoff when a large fire broke out in the left wing and an engine fell off.

Fourteen people died, including the three-man flight crew.

Stadium video boards displayed Louisville’s area code, 502, with a heart symbol replacing the zero, in white letters on a black background before the national anthem was played. Louisville players also wore stickers on their helmets with the symbol.

