Minnesota takes on Carolina following overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (9-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota has a 6-3-3 record at home and a 9-7-4 record overall. The Wild have a 2-1-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina is 7-3-0 on the road and 13-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have a 13-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 11 goals with 12 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jackson Blake has four goals and nine assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

