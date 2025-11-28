Minnesota faces Boston, looks to end 3-game slide

Boston Celtics (10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 5…

Boston Celtics (10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup against Boston as losers of three straight games.

The Timberwolves are 5-3 in home games. Minnesota has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 4-4 in road games. Boston is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 118.8 points per game the Timberwolves score are 8.6 more points than the Celtics give up (110.2). The Celtics average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 23.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Celtics: Neemias Queta: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.