Rangers coach Mike Sullivan misses game against Red Wings because of personal matter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan missed their game Sunday night against Detroit because of personal reasons.

New York announced Sullivan’s absence earlier in the day. No other details were provided.

In his place, assistants David Quinn and Joe Sacco ran the bench during the Rangers’ 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

“I don’t have an update right now,” Quinn said after the game. ”Obviously, from the coaches to the players to the organization, we certainly are thinking about Mike and his family. Never an easy situation when you’ve got to attend to your family.”

Quinn said he and Sacco essentially maintained their usual roles as they shared bench duties. Quinn remained in charge of the defense pairings while Sacco called the forward lines.

“There really wasn’t a lot of change,” Quinn said. ”It was a seamless situation.”

Sullivan is in his first season as head coach of the Rangers. Quinn spent three seasons in that role from 2018-21 before he was fired and replaced by Gerard Gallant. Gallant was replaced by Peter Laviolette in 2023, and Laviolette was let go after the Rangers missed the playoffs last season.

Quinn coached San Jose from 2022-24 and worked on Sullivan’s staff in Pittsburgh last season before returning to New York with him. Quinn is also set to serve as an assistant to Sullivan for the United States at the upcoming Olympics.

Quinn praised Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick who made 40 saves in defeat as the Rangers fell to 1-7-1 at home this season. New York is 9-1-1 on the road.

“Obviously Quickie was unbelievable tonight. He made some huge saves,” Quinn said. “He was our best penalty killer,″

