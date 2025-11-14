Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Notre Dame at Michigan — NBC, Fubo Sports, Peacock Eastern Michigan at Ball State — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo…

Notre Dame at Michigan — NBC, Fubo Sports, Peacock

Eastern Michigan at Ball State — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Penn State at Michigan State — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+

Buffalo at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, MSGSN, MSGSN 2, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.