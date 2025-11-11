Live Radio
Home » Sports » Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 1:12 AM

Purdue Fort Wayne at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Central Michigan at Butler — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Western Michigan at Drake — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Chicago at Detroit — CHSN, FDSN Detroit, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up