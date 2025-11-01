Michael Bunting leads the Nashville Predators past the Calgary Flames 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday.

Matthew Wood had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg also scored, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary in its third consecutive loss. Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley combined to make 20 saves.

Bunting scored the game’s first goal 10:29 into the first on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that beat Wolf on the glove side.

Wood made it 2-0 at 11:18 when he wired a wrist shot from the right circle just underneath the crossbar on the far side. Wood scored his first NHL goal Thursday in Philadelphia.

Marchessault’s power-play goal at 14:17 of the first gave Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Prior to Saturday, the Predators had scored just five first-period goals though their first 12 games.

Cooley replaced Wolf at the start of the second. Wolf stopped eight of the 11 shots he faced in 20 minutes. Cooley stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Calgary made a late push. Huberdeau spoiled Saros’ shutout bid at 4:39 of the third when Jake Bean’s initial shot came to him on the right side and he scored on a one-timer.

Farabee made it 3-2 with his second of the season with 8:03 remaining, but Forsberg’s empty-net goal in the final minute closed it out.

The Flames visit Philadelphia on Sunday. The Predators host Vancouver on Monday.

