Miami visits Philadelphia after Maxey’s 54-point game

Miami Heat (10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Miami Heat after Tyrese Maxey scored 54 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 123-114 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 76ers are 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Heat are 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the NBA leader with 30.6 assists per game led by Davion Mitchell averaging 7.3.

The 76ers average 118.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 119.0 the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.8% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 47.3% and averaging 33.4 points for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.5 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 125.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Adem Bona: day to day (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (hip), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

