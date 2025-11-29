Miami plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-6, third in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Saturday, 8…

Detroit Pistons (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Heat take on Detroit.

The Heat are 8-3 against conference opponents. Miami is second in the league averaging 122.9 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Pistons have gone 11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit leads the league in inside scoring, averaging 57.5 points per game in the paint this season. Jalen Duren leads them with 13.5 points per game in the paint.

The Heat’s 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is shooting 52.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Duren is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 123.1 points, 49.6 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (groin), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hip).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.