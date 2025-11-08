Miami faces Portland, aims for 4th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Saturday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -2.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Portland looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Miami finished 37-45 overall with a 19-22 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 110.6 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Portland finished 36-46 overall with a 14-27 record on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

