Merilainen makes 29 saves in 3rd NHL start to help the Senators beat the Mammoth 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 29 saves in his third NHL start and the Ottawa Senators beat the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 29 saves in his third NHL start and the Ottawa Senators beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday night, with both teams completing a back-to-back set.

On Saturday, the Mammoth fell 6-2 in Montreal, and the Senators outlasted the Flyers in 3-2 in overtime in Philadelphia.

Nick Cousins, Ridly Greig, Jordan Spence and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa in the opener of a four-game homestand. Amadio has goals in his past four games.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored for Utah, and Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Utah lost its third straight to complete a four-game trip. After an overtime victory in Buffalo, the Mammoth also lost at Toronto and Montreal.

Utah appeared to tie it at 3 early in the third when Jack McBain, sprawled on the ice, poked in a loose puck, but the goal was waved off for incidental contact.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Senators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.