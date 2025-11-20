Memphis takes on Sacramento, looks to stop 5-game skid

Sacramento Kings (3-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-11, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday,…

Sacramento Kings (3-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis aims to end its five-game skid when the Grizzlies play Sacramento.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 in Western Conference games. Memphis is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 2-10 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 50.8% the Kings allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 112.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 119.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 106.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.