Memphis plays Sacramento, looks for 4th straight road win

Memphis Grizzlies (8-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-15, 13th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Sunday,…

Memphis Grizzlies (8-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-15, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 4-13 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento gives up 123.3 points and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is sixth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. Santi Aldama paces the Grizzlies with 6.7.

The Kings score 112.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.8%).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Kings 137-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 21. Aldama led the Grizzlies with 29 points, and Zach LaVine led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Kings. LaVine is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aldama is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 49.2 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.