Memphis hosts Oklahoma City in conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (9-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Memphis in Western Conference action Sunday.

Memphis went 48-34 overall and 27-24 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Grizzlies shot 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 21.9 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

