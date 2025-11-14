Mbappé to miss France’s trip to Azerbaijan due to ankle inflammation

PARIS (AP) — France striker Kylian Mbappé won’t travel with his teammates to Azerbaijan after the two-time champions secured a…

PARIS (AP) — France striker Kylian Mbappé won’t travel with his teammates to Azerbaijan after the two-time champions secured a place at next year’s World Cup, the national soccer federation said on Friday.

Mbappé scored twice Thursday as France booked its spot for the tournament with a 4-0 win against Ukraine in Paris. They were his 399th and 400th senior career goals.

The French federation (FFF) said Mbappé, who plays for Real Madrid, is “still feeling the effects of inflammation in his right ankle, which requires tests.” He will undergo medical exams in the Spanish capital later Friday.

Azerbaijan hosts France on Sunday in Group D.

France will also be without AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné and Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Koné was booked against Ukraine and is suspended while Camavinga was hampered by muscle tension in his left hamstring, the FFF said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.