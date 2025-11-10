Mavericks play the Bucks in non-conference play

Milwaukee Bucks (6-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-7, 14th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Monday, 8:30…

Milwaukee Bucks (6-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces Milwaukee in non-conference action.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall a season ago while going 22-18 at home. The Mavericks gave up 115.4 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall a season ago while going 20-20 on the road. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: day to day (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: day to day (illness).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

