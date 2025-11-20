Mavericks and Pelicans meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

New Orleans Pelicans (2-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-12, 13th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Friday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (2-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-12, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in division play. Dallas is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans have gone 1-12 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 0-12 record against teams above .500.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 44.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 45.5% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Mavericks 101-99 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 22 points, and Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Washington is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mavericks. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 23.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Derik Queen is averaging 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Cooper Flagg: day to day (illness), Caleb Martin: day to day (illness), Anthony Davis: out (calf), Ryan Nembhard: out (knee).

Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

