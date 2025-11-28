Matthew Kessel scores to help Blues beat Senators 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Kessel and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in the third period to help the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Kessel and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in the third period to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Friday.

Jordan Kyrou and Oskar Sundqvist also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for St. Louis, which won for the third time in its last 10 games.

David Perron, Fabian Zetterlund and Shane Pinto scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 27 saves for Ottawa, which has gone 3-2 over the first five games of a seven-game road trip.

Kessel swatted in a rebound for his second goal of the season to take a 4-3 lead just 1 minute, 48 seconds after Perron scored his third goal of the season 7:31 into the third period to tie the game at 3-all.

Buchnevich one-timed a feed from Brayden Schenn for his third goal of the season 5:33 into the third period to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead. Buchnevich’s first even-strength goal of the season snapped a 16-game scoring drought since scoring his last goal on Oct. 25 at Detroit.

Kyrou backhanded a feed from Jake Neighbours past Merilainen for his team-leading seventh goal of the season 2:01 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2.

Zetterlund scored his ninth goal of the season with 1:33 remaining in the second period to put Ottawa ahead 2-1.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk assisted on Zetterlund’s goal in his return to the lineup after missing 20 games with a thumb injury that required surgery to repair torn ligaments.

Pinto scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season 10:11 into the second period to tie the game at 1-all.

Sundqvist scored his first goal of the season 7:59 into the second period.

Up next

Senators: At Dallas Sunday night.

Blues: Host Utah Saturday night.

