Mason Miller, Zach Neto, Maikel Garcia among 34 Super 2s eligible for salary arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego reliever Mason Miller, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Kansas City third baseman…

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego reliever Mason Miller, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Kansas City third baseman Maikel Garcia are among 34 players with two-to-three years or service time who are eligible for salary arbitration.

Colorado outfielder Brenton Doyle, Milwaukee shortstop Brice Turang, Cincinnati shortstop Matt McLain and Washington right-hander Jake Irvin also made the cutoff of 2 years, 140 days of major league service.

Seattle right-hander Kowar Jackson, Tampa Bay right-hander Manuel Rodríguez and Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Williamson just missed at 2 years, 139 days. Behind them at 2 years, 136 days were San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey, Royals right-hander Kuis Erceg and Giants right-hander Ryan Walker.

The cutoff was up from 2 years, 132 days last offseason and 2 years, 118 days for 2024. The cutoff was as low as 2 years, 115 days in 2019 and as high as 2 years, 146 days in 2011.

McLain was the last player above the cutoff at 2 years, 140 days. New York Mets right-hander Reed Garrett has 2 years, 143 days, and Houston outfielder Taylor Trammell and St. Louis left-hander Matthew Liberatore each has 2 years, 144 days.

Tampa Bay right-hander Alex Faedo would have been eligible but was designated for assignment this week and elected free agency.

Others eligible include Cincinnati shortstop Nick Allen, New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, Boston left-hander Brennan Bernardino, Mets right-hander Huascar Brazobán, Cleveland outfielder Will Brennan, New York Yankees infielder José Caballero, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call, Washington right-hander Cade Cavalli, Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher, San Diego catcher Freddy Fermin, Cleveland right-hander Matt Festa, Guardians third baseman David Fry, Tampa Bay right-hander Kevin Kelly, Kansas City right-hander James McArthur, Athletics right-hander Luis Medina, Miami right-hander Max Meyer, Seattle right-hander Bryce Miller, Rays outfielder Richie Palacios, Houston left-hander Bennett Sousa, Pittsburgh outfielder Jack Suwinski, Rays right-hander Edwin Uceta, A’s left-hander Ken Waldichuk, Atlanta left-hander Joey Wentz and Astros right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the group of three-to-six-year players.

Players and teams are set to exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 8, and hearings for those lacking agreements will be scheduled for Jan. 26 to Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Players were eligible after two years of service from 1974-85, and the threshold increased to three years in 1986. The super 2 class began in 1991 at 17% and it increased to 22% in 2013.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.