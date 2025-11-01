Martin Necas shines in Avalanche’s victory over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Necas celebrated his new contract with a goal and two assists, helping the Colorado Avalanche…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Necas celebrated his new contract with a goal and two assists, helping the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Friday.

Necas, who signed a $92 million, eight-year extension on Thursday, scored his eighth goal of the season 41 seconds into the game.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, extending his point streak to six games. Brock Nelson and Brent Burns also scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves.

The 40-year-old Burns moved past Bobby Orr into 11th place among defensemen with 916 career points.

Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, and rookie goalie Carl Lindbom stopped 22 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Horvat scored with 15:31 remaining in the third period to lift New York to a victory over Washington.

Alex Ovechkin remained one goal shy of 900 for the Capitals, who have lost three straight. Tom Wilson scored his sixth goal of the season for Washington in the second, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau answered with a short-handed tally later that period.

Horvat took a pass from Emil Heineman on a 2-on-1 break and beat Logan Thompson for the game-winner. Mathew Barzal scored into an empty net to make it 3-1.

DUCKS 5, RED WINGS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored two goals and added an assist to lead Anaheim to a win over Detroit.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and three assists and Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal had 28 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist each for the Red Wings, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak. John Gibson had 27 saves for Detroit. DeBrincat’s goal came on the power play.

Terry opened his scoring for the Ducks in the first period with a short-handed wrist shot 4:53 into the period, assisted by Drew Helleson and Carlsson. He added an empty-net goal with 2:32 remaining.

Kreider’s fifth of the season came just 55 seconds into the third period and gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead.

