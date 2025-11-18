Mark Scheifele has 3 assists to lead Jets over Blue Jackets 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three assists, Josh Morrissey extended his scoring streak to six games, and the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three assists, Josh Morrissey extended his scoring streak to six games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Adam Lowry and Neal Pionk each scored their first goals of the season, Kyle Connor had a nifty third-period goal to go with an assist, while Logan Stanley capped off the scoring for the Jets in the third period.

Nino Niederreiter, playing his 200th game for Winnipeg, collected two assists.

Miles Wood of the Blue Jackets beat Eric Comrie on a first-period breakaway, while Zach Werenski got the other goal for the visitors off a third-period snap shot from the slot.

Werenski’s goal at 4:04 of the third period goal was his 400th career NHL point (119 goals and 281 assists in 587 games).

Tuesday marked career game No. 898 for Scheifele, who surpassed Blake Wheeler for the most games played in Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise history.

The Jets kept forward Kirill Marchenko off the scoreboard, halting his point streak at 12 games. He finished the game with one shot on goal in 16:34 of ice time.

Elvis Merzlikins allowed five goals on 30 Jets shots, while Comrie made 20 saves for Winnipeg before the 13,847 fans gathered at Canada Life Centre.

Captain Lowry, forward Cole Perfetti and defenseman Dylan Samberg each made their home debuts Tuesday. Having opened the season on Winnipeg’s injured reserve, all three players suited up in their first games of the season on Winnipeg’s recent six-game road trip.

Blue Jackets visit Toronto on Thursday.

Jets host Carolina on Friday.

