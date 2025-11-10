Maple Leafs take on the Bruins after Nylander’s 2-goal performance

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston has a 10-7 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 56 goals.

Toronto has gone 8-7-1 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are third in the league with 59 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson has scored five goals with three assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has nine goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has nine goals and four assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

