Maple Leafs take on the Blackhawks after Tavares’ 2-goal performance

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4, in the Central Division) Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Chicago Blackhawks after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Chicago has gone 3-2-2 at home and 8-5-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a 2-2-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Toronto is 8-8-2 overall and 1-4-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs have a -4 scoring differential, with 65 total goals scored and 69 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Artyom Levshunov has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Knies has five goals and 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.