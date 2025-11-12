Maple Leafs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (8-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Thursday, 7…

Los Angeles Kings (8-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-8-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs come into a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings after losing three straight games.

Toronto has an 8-8-1 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs rank third in the league with 62 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Los Angeles has a 7-1-2 record on the road and an 8-5-4 record overall. The Kings have a 7-0-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has nine goals and 12 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and five assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

