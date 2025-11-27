Mammoth visit the Stars, look to end road losing streak

Utah Mammoth (12-9-3, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-5-4, in the Central Division) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Utah Mammoth (12-9-3, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-5-4, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth will aim to break their five-game road slide in a matchup against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 15-5-4 overall and 5-1-0 against the Central Division. The Stars have a +16 scoring differential, with 81 total goals scored and 65 conceded.

Utah has a 5-2-0 record in Central Division play and a 12-9-3 record overall. The Mammoth have gone 11-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 11 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Cooley has 13 goals and nine assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.