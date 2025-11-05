Mammoth visit the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Utah Mammoth (9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -163, Mammoth +136; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Mammoth took down the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in overtime.

Toronto has a 7-5-1 record overall and a 6-2-1 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have a 4-1-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Utah has gone 5-3-0 on the road and 9-4 overall. The Mammoth have a 5-1-0 record in one-goal games.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored five goals with 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Logan Cooley has eight goals and four assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Mammoth: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

