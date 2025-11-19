Mammoth take losing streak into home matchup against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-7-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Thursday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-7-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Utah has a 5-1-1 record in home games and a 10-7-3 record overall. The Mammoth have gone 6-2-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Vegas is 9-4-6 overall and 4-1-3 in road games. The Golden Knights have gone 8-1-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ivan Barbashev has seven goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

