Mammoth look to break road losing streak, visit the Sharks

Utah Mammoth (10-7-2, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -144, Sharks +121; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth will aim to break their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has an 8-8-3 record overall and a 4-3-3 record in home games. The Sharks have given up 62 goals while scoring 56 for a -6 scoring differential.

Utah has gone 5-6-1 on the road and 10-7-2 overall. The Mammoth have a 5-1-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 6-3. Nick Schmaltz scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has five goals and seven assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

