Magic missing 3 of their top 5 scores in matchup with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The Orlando Magic were missing three of their top five scorers for Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Forward Paolo Banchero, the second-leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, missed his sixth straight game with a strained groin, guard Jalen Suggs, who is averaging 14.4 points, was rested and center Wendell Carter Jr. (12.3 points) was out with a sprained left ankle.

Carter went through his pregame routine before being ruled out about an hour before tipoff.

The Magic did get some good news. Coach Jamahl Mosley is back after missing the second half of a victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday due to illness.

“Way better,” Mosley said before the game about how he felt.

“It was a good warning sign (about) the importance of hydration, sleep and not letting little things get to you within a game, like referees,” he said.

Suggs played Saturday, but after having knee surgery last season, the team wanted to avoid playing him on consecutive days.

The teams split two games at Orlando in November.

