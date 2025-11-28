Luke Evangelista scores key goal as the Predators beat the slumping Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, helping the Nashville…

CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, helping the Nashville Predators beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Friday night.

Matthew Wood also scored as last-place Nashville posted its second straight win. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Evangelista picked up his 100th career point when he beat Arvid Soderblom with 3:33 left in the second period, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead. It was his third goal of the season and No. 36 in 195 career games — all with the Predators.

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Chicago in its fifth consecutive loss. Soderblom stopped 25 shots.

Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky picked up an assist in his return to the lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.

Nashville opened a 4-2 lead 7:15 into third period. Evangelista passed to the middle to a streaking O’Reilly, who beat Soderblom for his eighth goal of the season.

Chicago got one back on Teravainen’s sixth goal at 10:28. But it was shut out the rest of the way.

Nashville forward Reid Schaefer skated for more than 10 minutes in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, was acquired in a trade with Edmonton in February 2023.

Wearing their alternate black jerseys, the Blackhawks jumped in front on Ryan Donato’s eighth goal with 50 seconds left in the first.

Wood responded for the Predators, tying it at 1 with his seventh goal 1:46 into the second. Stamkos converted a perfect pass from Nick Blankenburg at 7:18, lifting Nashville to its first lead at 2-1.

Up next

The Predators head home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. The Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.