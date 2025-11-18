LPGA has a depth of talent. What it could use is a star

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — What the LPGA Tour sees as a strength might be what keeps it from gaining more…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — What the LPGA Tour sees as a strength might be what keeps it from gaining more traction during this surge in women’s sports.

Yes, there is a depth of talent — more power, greater precision, lower scoring.

That much was on display Monday night during the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship when 11 first-time LPGA winners graced the stage at a glitzy awards dinner. Two of them, Mao Saigo and Miyuu Yamashita, are major champions.

They are among 29 winners in 30 tournaments (including a team event in Michigan) in a most unusual year. It took until October — the 26th official tournament of the season — before the LPGA had a multiple winner in Jeeno Thitikul, the world’s No. 1 player.

Equally amazing, Nelly Korda is not among the winners after seven titles in 2024.

“It’s been an interesting year on the LPGA,” Annika Sorenstam said after watching a fellow Swede, Linn Grant, win her tournament on Sunday to be unique winner No. 29.

“I think after ‘24, I don’t think people thought what we’ve seen this year would be what it is,” Sorenstam said. “It shows the depth of the tour. I think we’re in a little bit of a transition between some players and generations maybe.”

This is the third time in four years the LPGA has produced at least 11 first-time winners in a season, so maybe Sorenstam is onto something.

But depth can be a convenient way of saying that winning is hard. That’s been the case for most of the 75 years the LPGA has been in existence, and it’s no different from any other golf tour. Tiger Woods in his healthy, peak years only won 27% of the time.

What this year illustrated going into the season finale is the LPGA is in dire need of a star. Dominance is far more appealing than depth, and sometimes even that isn’t enough.

For all her dominance, it took Sorenstam playing on the PGA Tour at Colonial in 2003 to become a star. Scottie Scheffler already was a two-time Masters champion and winning at an alarming rate. His Q-rating really soared after his bizarre arrest during the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Finding a star? Now that’s hard.

Korda would have seemed to fit the mold last year when she won seven times, including a record-tying five in a row that culminated with her capturing another major. But for all her graceful athleticism and power — and her heritage as the daughter of a Grand Slam tennis champion — she is not one to perform for the camera. The 27-year-old American is more cool customer than celebrity.

Could she do more? Sure. Everyone can. But the last thing any sport needs are top players trying to become someone they’re not.

If the LPGA is in transition, that starts at the top. Craig Kessler was hired as the new commissioner this summer and already is looking at foundational changes geared toward the long run.

He has hired Monica Fee, who spent 15 years in brand partnerships at Creative Artists Agency and the last four years building such partnerships at Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Sean Bratches, the highly regarded television executive who directed commercial operations for Formula 1 during its rise in North America, was added to the LPGA board of directors.

Kessler on Tuesday announced a big partnership with FM, the Rhode Island-based mutual insurance company that already has bought into the LPGA with a title sponsorship at the TPC Boston with the largest purse ($4.1 million) this side of a major.

The latest agreement with FM is to ramp up the television product in North America, long overdue. Starting next year, every LPGA event in North America will be shown live (instead of the occasional tournament on tape delay). That will mean going over to CNBC at times.

More than just live TV is a 50% increase in cameras to provide for more shots and different angles, a deal with Trackman to provide the popular shot tracing that has become standard on the PGA Tour, and drone coverage. It’s an important upgrade.

“Fans will immediately see and feel the difference — more cameras, better technology, richer storytelling and more ways to appreciate the unbelievable skill of our players, fully live,” Kessler said. “This is a major step forward for the women’s game, and it’s only the beginning. The next chapter for the LPGA is going to be something special.”

Any step is important.

Kessler also is letting players know what can be expected from them. There is personality and marketability. It has to start with performance. But the third area equally important is effort, a willingness to do more because more is required when trying to carve out a spot in an increasingly crowded space of women’s sports.

Kessler gave the Commissioner’s Award on Monday night to LPGA Hall of Fame members. Among those on stage was Nancy Lopez, perhaps the last LPGA player who ticked every box. She captivated women’s golf in 1978, made the cover of Sports Illustrated with her game, her smile, a captivating presence and a willingness to carry her sport.

She wasn’t the best, but there was none like her and may not be another for some time. It also was a different era for the LPGA, not the destination like it is now for players from Asia and Europe and every corner of the world.

The moment for another star or collection of them will present itself in time, that unique combination of play and personality. The key will be a willingness for players to embrace it. Kessler’s job is to make sure the LPGA is ready for it.

