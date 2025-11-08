Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

Los Angeles Lakers (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -3.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Atlanta looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall with a 21-19 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks gave up 119.3 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall last season while going 19-22 on the road. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Luke Kennard: day to day (illness), Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (oblique), LeBron James: out (sciatica), Austin Reaves: out (groin), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.