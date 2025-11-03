Los Angeles faces Portland on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

Los Angeles Lakers (5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on Portland.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 38.7 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers shot 47.9% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 122-108 on Oct. 28, with Deni Avdija scoring 25 points in the win.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: day to day (back), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.