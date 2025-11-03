Los Angeles faces Miami, aims for 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Miami Heat (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Clippers face Miami.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Clippers averaged 25.2 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

Miami finished 37-45 overall a season ago while going 18-23 on the road. The Heat allowed opponents to score 110.0 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (ankle), Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

