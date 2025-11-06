Lions winger Van der Merwe dropped by Scotland for All Blacks clash

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Co-record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe was dropped by Scotland for its showdown with New Zealand…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Co-record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe was dropped by Scotland for its showdown with New Zealand at Murrayfield this weekend.

Van der Merwe scored two tries in the 85-0 rout of the United States last weekend on the occasion of his 50th Scotland test. But the two-time British and Irish Lions tourist also didn’t even make the reserves for this Saturday’s visit by the All Blacks.

It was about rewarding the form of rival winger Kyle Steyn, coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday.

“He was very good in the summer tour (to the South Pacific), but really it’s about this season,” Townsend said. “Not all of our players have been able to play a number of games leading into this (month) but Kyle’s been consistently strong in all aspects of his game so he’s earned this opportunity.”

Van der Merwe took the news well, Townsend said.

“It’s the first time Duhan has been dropped from the Scotland team, the first time I’ve had to drop him. I get on really well with Duhan,” the coach said.

“Of course he’d be disappointed but he’s trained well this week and that’s all you ask for players, to park the disappointment and get behind the team that’s selected at the weekend.”

Van der Merwe and the injured Huw Jones were the only recent British Lions of Scotland’s 13 to miss out.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.