Lightning visit the Avalanche on 5-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning seek to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 7-1-5 overall and 3-0-2 at home. The Avalanche are 5-0-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 6-4-2 record overall and a 3-1-2 record in road games. The Lightning serve 11.1 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and nine assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony Cirelli has seven goals and four assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-1-4, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

