Lightning take win streak into matchup against the Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 13-10-1 record overall and a 4-2-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have gone 10-2-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 14-7-2 overall and 2-1-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have an 11-3-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored seven goals with 18 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.