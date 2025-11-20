Lightning take on the Oilers following Guentzel’s hat trick

Edmonton Oilers (9-9-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30…

Edmonton Oilers (9-9-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -156, Oilers +131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers after Jake Guentzel recorded a hat trick in the Lightning’s 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Tampa Bay has a 10-7-2 record overall and a 5-5-0 record in home games. The Lightning have a 3-4-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton is 4-8-2 on the road and 9-9-4 overall. The Oilers have given up 80 goals while scoring 67 for a -13 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Guentzel has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has nine goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

