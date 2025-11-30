Winger Thauvin scores twice as Lens tops French league after 2-1 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) — Lens moved to the top of the French league on Sunday with a 2-1 win at Angers,…

PARIS (AP) — Lens moved to the top of the French league on Sunday with a 2-1 win at Angers, a day after Paris Saint-Germain faltered.

Recalled France winger Florian Thauvin scored a goal in each half for Lens, which has a one-point lead over PSG. The defending champion lost 1-0 at Monaco on Saturday for its second league defeat of the season — as many as all last season for PSG.

It was the fourth league win in a row for Lens, and seventh in its last eight matches. Its only setback during that run was a 2-0 loss at Metz in October.

Thauvin scored in the 45th with a powerful shot into the top corner and in the 74th, while the hosts’ goal came from Harouna Djibirin in the 76th.

Marseille missed the chance to overtake PSG at the top after conceding a stoppage-time goal in a 2-2 home draw with Toulouse on Saturday.

Satriano strikes twice

Lille moved up to fourth place with a 1-0 win at Le Havre, with substitute Hamza Igamane scoring a late winner after coming on for veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano scored twice as Lyon beat Nantes 3-0 at home to climb into sixth spot.

All the goals came in the second half, after Nantes midfielder Junior Mwanga was sent off for a dangerous challenge late in the first period.

Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius scored in the 51st from close range after midfielder Tyler Morton’s shot hit the post.

Satriano then scored in the 70th and 77th past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who made 489 appearances for Lyon before joining Nantes last year.

Strasbourg dropped to eighth following a 2-1 home loss to Brest.

Senegalese striker Sambou Soumano scored twice as Lorient beat Nice 3-1 at home to move away from the relegation zone.

Midtable Nice has lost six straight matches in all competitions and the pressure is increasing on coach Franck Haise.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.