Leipzig teenager Assan Ouédraogo suffers knee injury a week after making dream Germany debut

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — After a week of highlights including scoring on his Germany debut, Leipzig teenager Assan Ouédraogo has…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — After a week of highlights including scoring on his Germany debut, Leipzig teenager Assan Ouédraogo has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The 19-year-old Ouédraogo suffered a tendon injury in his left knee during Leipzig’s win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday. It said he will be out for “several weeks.”

Ouédraogo, who made his Germany debut and scored in World Cup qualifying last week, had opened the scoring for Leipzig with a brilliant strike for his third league goal of the season.

“A perfect week, it could have gone better,” said Ouédraogo, who went off early in the second half against Bremen.

“It’s an unbelievable pity that Assan has been ruled out now,” Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer said. “He was on a really good path, had taken some big steps in the last weeks and became a German international. That makes this injury even more bitter for him and for us as a team.”

Leipzig’s other young star, Yan Diomande, was also injured after getting a broken nose in the match. The club said the 19-year-old Ivorian will be able to train and play again “in the coming days” with a protective mask.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.