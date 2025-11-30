Laura Nolte and Kaysha Love continue hot starts to World Cup bobsled season

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Laura Nolte of Germany and Kaysha Love of the U.S. continued their sizzling starts to the…

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Laura Nolte of Germany and Kaysha Love of the U.S. continued their sizzling starts to the World Cup bobsled season on Sunday.

Nolte teamed with Deborah Levi to win a two-woman race, with Love and Sylvia Hoffman finishing second.

Nolte and Love have medaled in all four women’s bobsled World Cup races this season; Nolte has won both two-woman events, Love has driven to silvers in both of those and the two have split the golds and silvers from the first two monobob races this season as well.

Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig of Germany were third in Sunday’s two-woman race. The Germans and the Americans split the top six spots on Sunday; Kallie Humphries Armbruster and Jasmine Jones were fourth for the U.S., Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide were fifth for Germany, and Elana Meyers Taylor and Azaria Hill were sixth for the Americans.

Friedrich wins 4-man race

Francesco Friedrich drove to the win in a four-man World Cup race at Igls on Sunday, edging fellow German Johannes Lochner for his first win of the season and his 87th in World Cup races.

Patrick Baumgartner of Italy drove to the bronze, the second medal in 46 World Cup four-man races in his career.

Luge test event

At Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Jonas Mueller of Austria won the men’s luge test event race at the track where the Olympic races will be held in February.

Kristers Aparjods of Latvia was second and Wolfgang Kindl of Austria took third.

Jonny Gustafson was the top American, placing 14th.

Austria won the team relay, with Germany second, Italy third, Latvia fourth and the U.S. placing fifth.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup racing resumes Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at Lillehammer, Norway.

Skeleton: Men’s, women’s and mixed team races on Dec. 12 at Lillehammer, Norway.

Luge: World Cup season opens this coming weekend at Winterberg, Germany.

