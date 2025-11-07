Late penalty gives Real Sociedad share of points at Elche

ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal’s late penalty was not enough for Real Sociedad to win a fourth game in…

ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal’s late penalty was not enough for Real Sociedad to win a fourth game in a row as it labored to a 1-1 draw at Elche in La Liga on Friday.

The home side started the night five places above Sociedad and had the better of the early skirmishes but found visiting goalkeeper Álex Remiro in solid form.

However, the newly promoted side eventually found a way through after 56 minutes. A deep cross from the right went over everyone’s heads and Álvaro Rodriguez brought it down neatly before firing into the roof of the net.

That looked like it might be enough to give Elche a first league win since Sept. 28 but a clumsy intervention by David Affengruber felled Umar Sadiq in the box with three minutes remaining.

Oyarzabal dispatched the penalty with aplomb to ensure a share of the points.

The result left Elche in ninth place. Sociedad was 14th, two points behind.

