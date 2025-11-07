Late goal gives Rennes win at Paris FC plagued by fragile defense

PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored late on to steal all three points in a 1-0 win over Paris FC on…

PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored late on to steal all three points in a 1-0 win over Paris FC on Friday and record its first away win in Ligue 1 since April.

A well-taken goal from substitute Breel Embolo after 81 minutes gave Rennes the result that lifted it two places into eighth spot in the table. Paris FC was three places behind.

Both sides came close in an exciting game and the goalkeepers made crucial saves, with Rennes’ Brice Samba in notable fine form.

He had luck, too, watching shots from Ilan Kebbal and Thibault De Smet hit the woodwork.

However, though Paris looked more likely to score, it was undone again by poor defending.

The capital club has kept a clean sheet on only two occasions and Friday’s loss meant it has won only once in its last five matches. Only two teams in Ligue 1 have a poorer defensive record.

