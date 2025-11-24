Lakers and Clippers meet Tuesday in NBA Cup group stage

Los Angeles Clippers (5-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-4, second in the Western Conference) Los…

Los Angeles Clippers (5-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Lakers are 9-3 against conference opponents. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference scoring 117.3 points while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Clippers are 1-3 against Pacific Division teams. The Clippers are 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow (14.9). The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and two steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 111.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: out (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hip).

