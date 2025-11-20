LA Kings put veteran D Drew Doughty on injured reserve after taking a shot off his foot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty went on injured reserve Thursday after being hit by…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty went on injured reserve Thursday after being hit by a shot in his left foot.

Doughty, a mainstay on the Kings’ blue line since 2008, is week to week, coach Jim Hiller said.

The 35-year-old Doughty had to leave the Kings’ road game against Ottawa last Saturday when a shot by Tyler Kleven hit him. He missed the Kings’ game at Washington on Monday, and he will be out for the near future.

Doughty’s injury is not related to the broken left ankle that forced him to miss the first 47 games of last season, which is good news for his hopes of a quick return.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two goals and six assists in 19 games for the Kings this season, his 17th in the NHL. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is also hoping to be in contention for a role with Canada at the Olympics in February.

The Kings also recalled goalie Pheonix Copley from their AHL affiliate before they played at San Jose on Thursday night. Los Angeles returns from its two-week road swing to host Boston on Friday.

