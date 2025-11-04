Kyle Larson captures second NASCAR Cup title and F1’s Lando Norris looks to maintain newfound lead

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage…

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson’s victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Season Wrap: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Season Wrap: Corey Heim set a season record for wins, with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

FORMULA 1

MSC Cruises Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Site: Sao Paulo.

Track: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:25 a.m., sprint qualifying, 1:25 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 8:25 a.m., qualifying, 12:25 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Last year: Starting from the 17th spot, Max Verstappen showcased one of his most epic career comebacks, ultimately winning the turbulent rain-soaked race by more than 19 seconds.

Last race: Pole sitter Lando Norris captured the lead in the standings from teammate Oscar Piastri after a dominant performance in Mexico.

Next race: Nov. 22, Las Vegas.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: Nov. 16, Pomona, California.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws World Finals — Qualifying Night

World of Outlaws World Finals — Night 2

World of Outlaws World Finals — Night 3

World of Outlaws World Finals — Finale

Next race: Season concludes.

